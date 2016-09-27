How to register and vote in Maine

How to register to vote

To register to vote in Maine you can download and print this form. It will instruct you to do the following:

Ask you if you are a US citizen and will be at least 18 years of age by November 8th.

Ask you to decide a political party affiliation.

Basic contact information.

Ask if you have been previously registered to vote and to indicate what town or city and state that was in.

Ask for your phone number, this is optional.

List your previous legal name if it has changed since the last time you registered to vote in Maine.

If this is your first time registering to vote in Maine you will be asked to provide your driver’s license number or state ID number or social security number.

Sign and date the form.

Mail completed form by October 18th to Maine Division of Elections

101 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333-0101

There NO cut-off date if you choose to register in person.

It is faster to mail to your municipal clerk or town registrar, which you can find here.

How to do same-day voter registration in Maine

Since 1973 the state of Maine has participated in same-day voter registration, which means you can show up to the voting polls and register to vote. Be prepared, though, with a piece of mail such as a utility bill with your correct mailing address and current legal name, a state ID or driver’s license or social security card, and be willing to wait in line.

To check if your registration has been processed you can call (207) 624-7650 or look up your town’s registrar or municipal clerk here.

How to apply for an Absentee Ballot

Not all folks can make it to the polls for many reasons. If you find yourself out of the country or sick in bed or without a car or whatever the case may be, you can still exercise your right to vote by casting something called an absentee ballot. Here is what you need to know:

Go to the Maine State website to download the correct form here.

This form will ask you if you are in the military or a civilian. From there you will be directed to correct form and you can apply online.

If you are already registered to vote then you simply download and print this form.

When you finish the form you MUST mail it to your Municipal Clerk by 8 p.m. on November 8, 2016.

Ok, done! Now, where do I go to vote?

You can go to this link to find your town/city voting polls. Remember, unless you mail in or return your absentee ballot in person, you must wait until November 8th for polls to open.

Can I vote early in Maine?

Kind of. Maine does not do early voting, however, you can return your absentee ballot between October 9th and November 7th to your town registrar and they will cast it for you when the polls open on November 8th.

