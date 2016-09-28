Tomato juice does not remove skunk smell, but this does

It happened again. My dumb but friendly dog tried to hang out with a skunk that likes to roam around my backyard. Shiloh, my dog, bounded out of the house and headed straight for her skunk friend and immediately stuck her schnozz up the skunk’s rear end.

Her greeting was not well-received and she suffered a direct skunk spray shot to the face. My husband and I knew exactly what to do since we have dealt with this before.

Despite the popularity of the old wive’s tale that says that tomato juice is the go-to antidote to skunk smell, it simply is not true. To get rid of the putrid smell of skunk try this concoction.

Ingredients

One liter of hydrogen peroxide (usually around $1 at the grocery store)

1/2 cup of baking soda (usually under a dollar at the grocery store)

1 TBSP Blue Dawn dish detergent

One pair latex gloves and an apron or over-sized shirt you don’t like, because you don’t want that stink on you!

Old towels

Instructions

Gently mix all ingredients together in a plastic bucket

Wash affected area, pet, person, whatever it is with the solution

Be CAREFUL not to get in or near eyes, ears, nose, mouth or any open wounds.

For people and pets use a washcloth for larger areas and Q-Tips for delicate areas like the furry muzzle of a dog in order to control dripping.

Rinse with warm water and towel dry

Repeat if necessary

Skunks are surprisingly intelligent and gentle creatures, but man oh man, do they STINK! If you have a skunk problem in your yard then try visiting this site to find a humane solution to repel skunks.

