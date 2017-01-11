How you can still help with the Women’s March on Washington

Don’t worry, it isn’t too late! You can still participate in this historic and incredibly important event. Housewife Plus will be covering this event through live blogging, Facebook Live, IG updates and more with the help of a network of amazingly brave women who want you to see what will be happening. If you plan to attend and you want to help this blog cover the event, please contact me via the contact page on this blog.

Read the details below.

Tag away! h/t @daughtersofsimone A photo posted by Women’s March (@womensmarch) on Jan 9, 2017 at 9:33am PST

These are the event details listed on the official Women’s March On Washington site. If you want to participate – and I encourage anyone who is able to do so – then go to the site and get yourself registered and checked off on their official head count.

The Women’s March on Washington will convene on Saturday, 10:00 am, January 21, 2017. The starting point will be the intersection of Independence Avenue and Third Street SW, near the U.S. Capitol (see map below). The Women’s March on Washington is a grassroots effort comprised of dozens of independent coordinators at the state level. The effort is helmed by four national co-chairs and a national coordinating committee who are working around the clock to pull it all together. A program featuring nationally recognized advocates, artists, entertainers, entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and others will be announced in the coming weeks.

You can follow tho official Women’s March Facebook, Instagram, and their website.