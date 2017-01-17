Betty White is trending in the news, no she is not dead

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO BETTY WHITE!!!

After the cluster clog of 2016, there were calls on Twitter for 2017 to keep its mitts off beloved Betty White. We’re happy to say that she is celebrating her 95th birthday. For no other reason than Betty White is the coolest nonagenarian to ever live here are some awesome videos of Betty:

GoFundMe Campaign To ‘Protect Betty White From 2016′ Exceeds Fundraising Goal

When she turned 94 and had these saucy plans:

That time she schooled Ryan Reynolds

When she pranked James Corden

Happy birthday to the last living, and most lovable, Golden Girl.