Vintage film short reveals how Maine kids used to play

How many times have you heard someone say, “…back when I was a kid…” right before making a point about how kids these days are too absorbed by electronics?

While searching through the impressive and rich archives of the Northeast Historic Film digital archives, I stumbled across this and I have to admit, it made me smile. My kids would LOVE to play a funny game like this.

In the film-short, we see two adorable little girls from Southwest Harbor, Maine circa 1940, pulling a beat-up old cardboard box across their lush green lawn. They open one side and to their apparent astonishment, a queue of kids comes crawling out.

Talk about old-fashioned, analog fun.