I love a good romantic story, so when I heard about the Valentine Phantom and his (or her?) crew of helpers running around Portland under the dark of night to tag buildings with heart banners, I got pretty excited.

Check out these fabulous images that people are posting online of the heart swarm in our coolest little city in Maine.

Just something fun to see on the walk into work #valentinesday #hearts #portland #valentinephantom #valentinebandit A post shared by Jenn💚 (@docjennylynn) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:44am PST

Do it. ❤️ A post shared by Matt Cosby (@mrboots) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:08pm PST

Valentine's Day Bandit strikes again! Happy Love Day!! #allyouneedislove #maine A post shared by Emily Marquis (@emarquee) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:57am PST

Like any other day, hope everyone's is filled with love and warmth. Most importantly, don't forget to give yourself all the self love. ❤ A post shared by Miekala Cangelosi (@miekala) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:40am PST

A little ❤❤ in our hood. The Valentine's Day bandit strikes again! #portlandmaine #westend #valentines #maine A post shared by Erin Little (@erinlittlephoto) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:04am PST

Valentine's Day in Maine. #portlandmaine #valentinesbandit #valentinesday A post shared by @stephanieduy on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:54am PST

Whoever you are, Phantom and crew, happy Valentine’s Day.