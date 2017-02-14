Vintage footage of how kids played in snow in 1938

You know, there is nothing quite like fresh snow to spark a child’s imagination and sense of FUN. Even yesterday when the winds were barbaric and the snow was blinding, my kids still begged to go outside where they threw themselves off the treehouse, landing in epic wind drifts.

Turns out kids haven’t changed much at all. Check out this fabulous vintage footage of kids playing in the snow in 1938. This digitized film was archived by the talented folks over at Northeast Historic Fim. Do check them out!





Now, I don’t know about the basketball in the snow – why are they not wearing pants?! But skiing sure looks fun!