A simple recipe a toddler can make

What do you do when your kids have been couped up in a house for nearly a week? Last week, my kids got sick with some ungodly kid germ that causes a whole bag of fun: vomiting, fevers, lost voices, and aches and pangs, you name it. At one point, we were all living on tea, popsicles, and PBS.

But by Saturday, everyone looked a bit less wilted and bit more like they were ready for something absolutely fun. So, I fired up Pinterest and looked to see what kinds of sweet treats I could make that had very little sugar. I’m already not a fan of sugar in my house, and after a week of being ill whatever recipe I chose had to be somewhat nutritious.

We ended up making up our own sweet snack. With very little help from me, the kids got to make a sweet mess. Here is the recipe:

Chocolate Dipped Banana Pops

Ingredients

4 Bananas

Popsicle sticks (we save ours for projects or fun treats like this)

1 cup of whole milk

2 TBSP butter

1 pinch of salt

8 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips

Coconut shavings

Almond slivers

Instructions



In a heavy bottom sauce pan, heat milk and butter until almost boiling, but not quite. Pour chocolate chips into glass bowl, add pinch of salt Pour the hot milk and butter over the chocolate and wait until the chocolate melts about 5 to 10 minutes. Using a spatula, mix together the milk, butter, and chocolate until smooth

Next Step

Pull out a cookie sheet and cover with parchment or wax paper Pour coconut, almond slivers, or whatever else you want for sprinkles onto separate plates. Peel and cut the bananas in half then insert wooden sticks. Get the kids to dip the bananas into the chocolate then roll onto a plate of sprinkles.

I find that it is easiest to keep a spoon in the chocolate bowl to help the dipping process along so that the kids don’t break the bananas off the sticks.

Finally, pop the pan into the freezer and wait and about 30 minutes.

And then? Enjoy!