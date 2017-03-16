10 Saint Paddy Day treats for the whole family

I love Saint Patrick’s Day. There are fun crafts to do with the kids like those amazing examples of leprechaun catchers floating around the Internet, yummy treats to consume, and the thought that with this holiday we are *thisclose* to ACTUAL spring.

Here are ten fun ideas for treats that will wow your family. Enjoy!

Lime Sherbert Floats

These fizzy fun drinks are perfect for kids to make and slurp down!

Mint Oreo Truffles

They are deceptively easy to make, and WOW do they look unreal. Impress your family with a tray of these…if you can stop yourself from eating them all, that is.

Rainbow Water

This could even double as a fun science project for little kids. Simply make ice cubes with food coloring and BOOM, you got some fancy water.

Not into sugar? Try this fun treat!

Get the kids involved in making fruit shish kabobs and arranging them on a plate to see the neat colors side by side.

Chocolate Pretzel Bites

These are so much fun to make – and so simple – that even toddlers can help!

Green Pancakes

My 3YO is currently obsessed with pancakes, so we plan to make these tomorrow morning to wow the kids.

Pot of Gold Cake Pops

I’ve never made cake pops, but I’ve eaten a TON of them in my time so this clever idea caught my eye.

Shamrock Fudge

How can you go wrong with fudge? YOU CAN’T!

Chocolate Mint Pinwheel Cookies

These are easy to make, but they look fancy like it took hours. Impress your friends and family with this recipe!

Pistachio Cake

If you’re looking for something elegant and delicious then this is the show stopper for you.

And finally, here is a great YouTube video on how to make your own leprechaun catcher!