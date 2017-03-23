Do the public a favor and wear one of these when you get sick

If you’ve been following my Facebook page, Housewife Plus (of course you have, you beautiful loyal readers) then you know that I have been up to my eyeballs in sick germs for the better part of this week.

My husband and our two kids were struck down with some sort of plague on Monday and then by the time Tuesday rolled around I was spiking a fever so high that I honestly wondered what the threshold was for being admitted to the hospital. There was a world of gross happening in my house and I was LESS THAN HAPPY about it.

But, I am the Mom and so I pressed on.

That fever, though? It just broke this morning. Since I am 34 pregnant, I hustled by pregnant self to the doctors for a last-minute scheduled ultrasound to make sure everything was kosher (I also have gestational diabetes so we’re watching that fun bag of stuff too). After that, I had to go to the grocery store for more provisions and medicine.

But being in public while still sick was not exactly the smartest approach for keeping others from catching my germs. So, I wore a mask. Here is why:

According to Healthline.com, people should wear surgical masks in public when they are sick because it can prevent others from getting sick.

“First, a 2008 study published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases concluded that when used correctly, masks are highly effective in preventing the spread of viral infections. Family members of children with flu-like illnesses who used the masks properly were 80 percent less likely to be diagnosed with the illness. Surprisingly, the difference between types of masks used was insignificant.”

Healthline also lists the standards fro how to wear a face mask correctly so that you are not putting other at risk of getting sick. Those are here:

Wear a facemask when coming within six feet of a sick person.

Position the strings to keep the mask firmly in place over the nose, mouth, and chin. Try not to touch the mask again until you remove it.

Wear a facemask before going near other people if you have the flu.

If you have the flu and need to see the doctor, wear a facemask to protect others in the waiting area.

Consider wearing a mask in crowded settings if the flu is widespread in your community or if you are at high risk for flu complications.

When you’re done wearing the mask, throw it away and wash your hands. Never reuse a facemask.

If you do get sick then STAY HOME! Don’t spread your nasty germs, because trust me, as the mom who gets to be sick plus still do all the cooking and cleaning and taking care of other people, there is nothing worse than being sick.