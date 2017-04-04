Mamapalooza is happening and moms everywhere are excited

You know what moms need? OTHER MOMS. And do you know how difficult it is fond mom friends? Well, it’s pretty darn hard so when I heard about MomtoMomofMaine.org and their Mamapalooza I got so excited I actually SQUEED! out loud.

Want to know what they are all about? Check this out from their site:

“Mom to Mom of Maine is a nonprofit organization devoted to helping mothers maintain their individuality, creativity, and emotional health. Any mother in Southern Maine is eligible to join us in sharing good times, resources, and support. We are volunteer-run organization and many members donate their time and talents to offer a variety of activities. These volunteers make the organization run! We have been a circle of support for moms in Southern Maine for over 15 years.”

Mamapalooza 2017 is on Saturday, April 8 from 3-10pm at the Mariner’s Church in Portland (368 Fore St.).

This event is for M2M members ($5/ea) and their invited guests ($10/ea) – but it’s not too late to join and RSVP! You can sign up by visiting the site here.

The lovely ladies who run this marvelous project sent me some great information what you can expect at the Mamapalooza this year:

Mamapalooza is our annual, moms-only retreat that focuses on ways to rejuvenate and re-energize the mind, body, and spirit. One of the highlights of Mamapalooza are the various pampering stations that our mama members can enjoy, along with the fun and informative workshops, raffle and silent auction we also offer - all volunteered/donated by our community! This year's pampering stations include: Acupuncture from Naomi Skoglund of Six Branches Family Acupuncture, Diastasis recti checks with Allison Poole, Beauty services by Holly Gordon of Arbonne, Reiki by Marteen Santerre of The Spiritual Co-op, Polarity/Reflexology by Abigail Godfrey, Chair Massage by Rijah Newell, Henna by Geneieve Levin of Remarkable Blackbird, Hair up-dos by Bei Capelli, Nails by Empire Beauty School. And this year's workshops: Oula (dance fitness) taught by Karli Efron of Bright Star World Dance, Belly Dancing taught by Rijah Newell, Makeup application and styling taught by Empire Beauty School, Chakras lesson and guided meditation by Kristi Borst of Healing Resonance.