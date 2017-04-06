There is now a dating app for kids and parents are freaking out

If you just read that headline and thought “what the bleeping bleep” then you’re not alone. App makers in the UK have created a dating app called Yellow for kids under 17 that allows users to swipe right, connect, and send whatever photos and information they want even if the person they connect with is a total stranger.

This app, which can be found in iTunes has a hair-raising description:

“Rated 12+ for the following:

Infrequent/Mild Sexual Content and Nudity

Infrequent/Mild Profanity or Crude Humor

Infrequent/Mild Mature/Suggestive Themes

Infrequent/Mild Alcohol, Tobacco, or Drug Use or References”

In an interview with UK publisher, The Telegraph, a spokesman for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children talked about his concerns, he said,

“Any app that allows strangers to send photos to children or vice versa is troubling. Yellow’s settings that enable adults to view children, through a service blatantly aimed at flirting and relationships, also creates an opportunity for sexual predators to target young people. This needs to be urgently addressed.”

This app is causing a lot of parents to freak out. Among the obvious complaints about the appropriateness of creating a dating app for children, Yellow has some striking flaws that are making it easy for predators to take advantage of kids. It does not require an age restriction the way that apps like Tinder do. It does not force users to participate within a network thus preventing or at least severely restricting kids from reaching strangers instead of reaching out to people they already know.

The app is intended for kids ages 13 to 17 years of age but since it has no real systems in place with which to verify the age of the user, it is easy for younger kids or sicko-adults over the age of 18 to log in and easily contact any of the 5 million registered users. Some parents have complained that kids as young as 10 are using this app.

The age of social media is moving at breakneck speed and it is stories like these that validate my personal stance that kids – mine at least – have no business on the internet.