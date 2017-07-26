Track the total eclipse over Maine on August 21st

On August 21, 2017, the United States will have the very rare treat of being able to see a total soal eclipse from anywhere in the country. That’s pretty darn cool, you guys. If you want to find out exactly how much of you will be able to see from various points in the country – or in Maine – then you can by punching in your zip code into a Vox created infographic, which you can find here.

According to the site, Bangor will enjoy the peak of the eclipse at 2:46:00 pm Eastern Standard Time, when “the moon obscures 54.2% of the sun.”

Not sure what a solar eclipse is? Watch this cool video put together by the folks at Vox.